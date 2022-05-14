Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) Has Been Falling -48.76% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.82% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the EWTX share is $29.98, that puts it down -282.89 from that peak though still a striking 11.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.93. The company’s market capitalization is $409.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 203.15K shares over the past three months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. EWTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) registered a 4.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.82% in intraday trading to $7.83 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.76%, and it has moved by -8.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.73%. The short interest in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 4.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.40, which implies an increase of 70.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, EWTX is trading at a discount of -308.68% off the target high and -2.17% off the low.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) shares have gone down -60.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.46% against -0.10.

While earnings are projected to return -216.90% in 2022.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.44%, with the float percentage being 109.71%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.94 million shares (or 28.16% of all shares), a total value of $213.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.59 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 11.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $11.78 million.