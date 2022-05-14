During The Past Six Months, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Shares Took An -35.23% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the PNT share is $11.72, that puts it down -102.42 from that peak though still a striking 26.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.25. The company’s market capitalization is $524.98M, and the average trade volume was 315.25K shares over the past three months.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $5.79 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.48%, and it has moved by -35.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.67, which implies an increase of 60.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, PNT is trading at a discount of -297.24% off the target high and -20.9% off the low.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares have gone down -35.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.55% against -0.10.

While earnings are projected to return -318.90% in 2022.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. insiders own 19.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.66%, with the float percentage being 47.99%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 9.99% of all shares), a total value of $50.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.92 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $4.03 million.