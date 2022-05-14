During The Past Six Months, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Shares Took An -45.24% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.30% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PT share is $1.42, that puts it down -208.7 from that peak though still a striking 17.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $19.97M, and the average trade volume was 630.25K shares over the past three months.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) registered a 12.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.30% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.66%, and it has moved by -34.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.50%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 65.70% in 2022.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited insiders own 6.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.33%, with the float percentage being 0.36%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 35181.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $15511.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30004.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13228.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7937.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6090.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6075.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2678.0.