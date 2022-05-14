DRIO’s 32.28% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.13% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the DRIO share is $23.80, that puts it down -306.14 from that peak though still a striking 29.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.11. The company’s market capitalization is $137.71M, and the average trade volume was 214.12K shares over the past three months.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) registered a 13.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.13% in intraday trading to $5.86 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.28%, and it has moved by 3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.64%.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DarioHealth Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares have gone down -66.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.87% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.40% this quarter and then drop -18.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 177.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.58 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.22 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.08 million and $3.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 216.30% and then jump by 82.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.10%. While earnings are projected to return 14.50% in 2022.

DRIO Dividends

DarioHealth Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

DarioHealth Corp. insiders own 8.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.36%, with the float percentage being 38.59%. Collaborative Holdings Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.49 million shares (or 8.98% of all shares), a total value of $19.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.41 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $2.54 million.