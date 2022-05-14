Does The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COCO) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.32% or $1.3. The 52-week high for the COCO share is $18.61, that puts it down -79.29 from that peak though still a striking 27.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $556.99M, and the average trade volume was 307.86K shares over the past three months.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. COCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) registered a 14.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.32% in intraday trading to $10.38 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.24%, and it has moved by 11.85% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.71, which implies an increase of 24.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, COCO is trading at a discount of -83.04% off the target high and 3.66% off the low.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Vita Coco Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares have gone down -24.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -6.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.99 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 246.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 24.30% per annum.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

The Vita Coco Company Inc. insiders own 19.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.01%, with the float percentage being 40.91%. Fidelity Contrafund Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $6.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83900.0 shares, is of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 million.