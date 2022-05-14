Does Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Still Look Attractive After A -12.15% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.65% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the REVB share is $11.29, that puts it down -1490.14 from that peak though still a striking 22.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $10.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) registered a 4.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.65% in intraday trading to $0.71 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.15%, and it has moved by -27.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.92%. The short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is 95250.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

While earnings are projected to return -553.40% in 2022.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders own 45.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.61%, with the float percentage being 81.48%. Karpus Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $8.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Weiss Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 5.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares are RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that RiverNorth Opportunities Fd owns about 29221.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3382.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $34496.0.