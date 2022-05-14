Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) Has Grown 121.32% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.31% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the DXLG share is $8.99, that puts it down -106.19 from that peak though still a striking 66.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $306.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 568.70K shares over the past three months.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) registered a 5.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.31% in intraday trading to $4.36 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.46%, and it has moved by -16.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.32%. The short interest in Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is 1.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.57 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.7 million by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.11 million and $111.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.40% and then jump by 5.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 82.60%. While earnings are projected to return 166.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Destination XL Group Inc. insiders own 12.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.61%, with the float percentage being 56.76%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.08 million shares (or 17.44% of all shares), a total value of $67.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 million shares, is of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Enterprise Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.