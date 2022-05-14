Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Is Worth Evaluating At $12.60

During the last session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.19% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the CYXT share is $13.88, that puts it down -10.16 from that peak though still a striking 40.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21B, and the average trade volume was 413.12K shares over the past three months.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CYXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) registered a 9.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.19% in intraday trading to $12.60 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.39%, and it has moved by -3.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 10.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CYXT is trading at a discount of -19.05% off the target high and -3.17% off the low.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares have gone up 28.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.61% against 17.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $185.67 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $187.73 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -161.80% in 2022.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. insiders own 6.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.35%, with the float percentage being 96.78%. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 46.05 million shares (or 25.79% of all shares), a total value of $580.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.86 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $263.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.79 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $46.16 million.