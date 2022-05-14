Could PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.54% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the PWSC share is $36.56, that puts it down -174.27 from that peak though still a striking 10.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.95. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 436.63K shares over the past three months.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PWSC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) registered a 5.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.54% in intraday trading to $13.33 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.89%, and it has moved by -11.37% in 30 days. The short interest in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is 3.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.05, which implies an increase of 33.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.50 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, PWSC is trading at a discount of -110.05% off the target high and -16.28% off the low.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) shares have gone down -38.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.94% against 10.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $141.2 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.03 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 11.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.40%, with the float percentage being 63.37%. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 75.41 million shares (or 38.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.11 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 5.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $273.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $33.12 million.