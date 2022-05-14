Could ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s traded shares were 0.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.03% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the ADCT share is $32.00, that puts it down -333.02 from that peak though still a striking 8.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.79. The company’s market capitalization is $586.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 183.25K shares over the past three months.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ADCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) registered a 6.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.03% in intraday trading to $7.39 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.51%, and it has moved by -49.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.19%. The short interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 4.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.17, which implies an increase of 77.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, ADCT is trading at a discount of -630.72% off the target high and -130.04% off the low.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ADC Therapeutics SA has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares have gone down -73.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.02% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.30% this quarter and then drop -20.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.27 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.62 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 6.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.80% per annum.

ADCT Dividends

ADC Therapeutics SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

ADC Therapeutics SA insiders own 51.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.85%, with the float percentage being 92.18%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.67 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $154.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.45 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 9.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $150.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $25.75 million.