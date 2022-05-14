CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Rose 73.91% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 112.02% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.28% or $1.53. The 52-week high for the CEIX share is $55.26, that puts it down -14.77 from that peak though still a striking 73.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63B, and the average trade volume was 769.51K shares over the past three months.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) registered a 3.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.28% in intraday trading to $48.15 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.77%, and it has moved by 2.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 266.16%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CONSOL Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares have gone up 94.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 360.19% against 40.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,850.00% this quarter and then jump 177.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $436.15 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $453.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.20%. While earnings are projected to return 357.60% in 2022.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders own 2.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.73%, with the float percentage being 87.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.21 million shares (or 14.96% of all shares), a total value of $118.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.82 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $64.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 million, or about 5.50% of the stock, which is worth about $41.61 million.