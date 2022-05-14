Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Stock Dropped -15.50% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.70% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the CISO share is $50.00, that puts it down -1018.57 from that peak though still a striking 47.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $526.52M, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) registered a -9.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.70% in intraday trading to $4.47 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.95%, and it has moved by -15.50% in 30 days.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders own 69.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.99%, with the float percentage being 3.25%. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8093.0 shares, is of Simplex Trading, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $43054.0.