Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) Given A -231.02% drop From High?

During the last session, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.41% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the NAUT share is $12.38, that puts it down -231.02 from that peak though still a striking 16.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.13. The company’s market capitalization is $479.88M, and the average trade volume was 262.60K shares over the past three months.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) trade information

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) registered a 8.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.41% in intraday trading to $3.74 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.16%, and it has moved by -10.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.93%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) shares have gone down -28.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against -0.10.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -221.60% in 2022.

NAUT Dividends

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s Major holders

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 38.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.30%, with the float percentage being 76.42%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.91 million shares (or 7.18% of all shares), a total value of $54.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.02 million shares, is of Madrona Venture Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $3.35 million.