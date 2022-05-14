Can You Get A Quick Recovery From HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) Given A -20.5% drop From High?

During the last session, HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.27% or $1.37. The 52-week high for the HRT share is $19.46, that puts it down -20.5 from that peak though still a striking 33.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.58K shares over the past three months.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) trade information

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) registered a 9.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.27% in intraday trading to $16.15 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.54%, and it has moved by -6.76% in 30 days. The short interest in HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.63, which implies an increase of 25.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, HRT is trading at a discount of -67.18% off the target high and -11.46% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183.35 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 69.80% in 2022.

HRT Dividends

HireRight Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT)’s Major holders

HireRight Holdings Corporation insiders own 14.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.23%, with the float percentage being 103.36%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29.72 million shares (or 37.44% of all shares), a total value of $475.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.55 million shares, is of Stone Point Capital Llc’s that is approximately 20.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $264.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 1.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $24.11 million.