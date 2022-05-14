Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Fall -20.75% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.12% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the EAT share is $65.21, that puts it down -90.78 from that peak though still a striking 11.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46B, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) registered a 1.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.12% in intraday trading to $34.18 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.80%, and it has moved by -8.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.22%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brinker International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares have gone down -20.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.56% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 62.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $930.09 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.70%. While earnings are projected to return 350.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.80% per annum.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Brinker International Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.32%, with the float percentage being 98.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 343 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.61 million shares (or 18.95% of all shares), a total value of $422.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $259.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $129.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $63.91 million.