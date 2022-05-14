BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Has Lost -41.18% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $3.62, that puts it down -201.67 from that peak though still a striking 15.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $60.76M, and the average trade volume was 214.12K shares over the past three months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.51%, and it has moved by -22.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.89%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioLineRx Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares have gone down -57.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.67% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 65.60% in 2022.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.25%, with the float percentage being 7.25%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 0.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 32026.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48679.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19489.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $29623.0.