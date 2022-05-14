Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) At $2.77 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.81% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BFRI share is $14.63, that puts it down -428.16 from that peak though still a striking 20.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $49.11M, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BFRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) registered a -2.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.81% in intraday trading to $2.77 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.40%, and it has moved by -44.15% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 82.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BFRI is trading at a discount of -622.02% off the target high and -297.11% off the low.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biofrontera Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) shares have gone down -19.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.18% against -0.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.4 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -211.80% in 2022.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Biofrontera Inc. insiders own 46.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.02%, with the float percentage being 7.55%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43442.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.