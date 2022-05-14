Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Has Been Rising 2.01% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.10% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BRN share is $6.38, that puts it down -109.18 from that peak though still a striking 34.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $32.39M, and the average trade volume was 793.27K shares over the past three months.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) registered a 4.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.10% in intraday trading to $3.05 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 19.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.01%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.70%. While earnings are projected to return 226.70% in 2022.

Barnwell Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Barnwell Industries Inc. insiders own 45.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.37%, with the float percentage being 17.08%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 5.57% of all shares), a total value of $1.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 98857.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 95554.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62082.0, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.