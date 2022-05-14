Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) Shares Have Been Down About -29.82% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.09% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the BW share is $10.37, that puts it down -63.82 from that peak though still a striking 18.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.19. The company’s market capitalization is $568.05M, and the average trade volume was 539.13K shares over the past three months.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) registered a 10.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.09% in intraday trading to $6.33 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.99%, and it has moved by -18.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 44.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, BW is trading at a discount of -136.97% off the target high and -10.58% off the low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) shares have gone down -31.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.54% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.57 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $243.43 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $202.86 million and $187.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.20% and then jump by 30.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 204.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.50% per annum.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. insiders own 3.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.62%, with the float percentage being 83.27%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.05 million shares (or 29.24% of all shares), a total value of $225.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.42 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $16.64 million.