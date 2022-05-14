Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) On Friday – Up 27.88 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.79% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the JG share is $3.60, that puts it down -246.15 from that peak though still a striking 27.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $96.51M, and the average trade volume was 227.75K shares over the past three months.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. JG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) registered a 23.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.79% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.92%, and it has moved by -1.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.12%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.98, which implies an increase of 94.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.22 and $21.74 respectively. As a result, JG is trading at a discount of -1990.38% off the target high and -1267.31% off the low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.34 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.31 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.75 million and $13.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.00% and then jump by 24.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 38.60% in 2022.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 08 and June 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders own 1.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.41%, with the float percentage being 11.57%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.59 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $6.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.15 million shares, is of Fosun International Ltd’s that is approximately 2.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.24 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 47465.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57907.0 market value.