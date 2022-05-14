As The Stock Falls By -9.30% Year-To-Date, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.85% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the USAS share is $2.26, that puts it down -209.59 from that peak though still a striking 10.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $120.22M, and the average trade volume was 769.28K shares over the past three months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) registered a 6.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.85% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.96%, and it has moved by -30.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.64%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares have gone down -33.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 115.38% against 19.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.14 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders own 4.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.08%, with the float percentage being 27.34%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.58 million shares (or 5.47% of all shares), a total value of $6.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 3.06% of the stock, which is worth about $4.45 million.