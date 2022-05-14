As The Stock Falls By -40.58% Year-To-Date, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.96% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the BVS share is $19.94, that puts it down -131.59 from that peak though still a striking 15.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.31. The company’s market capitalization is $726.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 235.45K shares over the past three months.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) registered a 6.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.96% in intraday trading to $8.61 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.37%, and it has moved by -33.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.68%. The short interest in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.40, which implies an increase of 55.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, BVS is trading at a discount of -248.43% off the target high and -27.76% off the low.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bioventus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bioventus Inc. (BVS) shares have gone down -47.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.67% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -91.40% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.56 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115.79 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $98.59 million and $81.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.30% and then jump by 41.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.60%. While earnings are projected to return 440.70% in 2022.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Bioventus Inc. insiders own 21.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.00%, with the float percentage being 66.53%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.1 million shares (or 76.63% of all shares), a total value of $171.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.67 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 16.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) shares are Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 3.21% of the stock, which is worth about $7.19 million.