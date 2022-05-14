Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the APLD share is $34.20, that puts it down -1800.0 from that peak though still a striking 1.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $169.99M, and the average trade volume was 116.04K shares over the past three months.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.15%, and it has moved by -62.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.25, which implies an increase of 78.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, APLD is trading at a discount of -455.56% off the target high and -205.56% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.10%. While earnings are projected to return -116.00% in 2022.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Blockchain Inc. insiders own 73.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.45%, with the float percentage being 1.71%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.45 million shares (or 0.45% of all shares), a total value of $2.9 million in shares.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.81 million market value.