Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Surged -11.16% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.88% or $3.38. The 52-week high for the AMRC share is $101.86, that puts it down -94.09 from that peak though still a striking 18.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89B, and the average trade volume was 473.01K shares over the past three months.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMRC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) registered a 6.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.88% in intraday trading to $52.48 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.69%, and it has moved by -11.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.57%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.69, which implies an increase of 28.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, AMRC is trading at a discount of -81.02% off the target high and 16.16% off the low.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ameresco Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares have gone down -45.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.17% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.40% this quarter and then jump 34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $532.84 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $437.24 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.10%. While earnings are projected to return 22.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.00% per annum.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Ameresco Inc. insiders own 7.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.90%, with the float percentage being 96.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 334 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.77 million shares (or 8.19% of all shares), a total value of $225.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $185.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $52.46 million.