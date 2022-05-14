After Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) Surges -140.44% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.48% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the PTLO share is $57.73, that puts it down -215.46 from that peak though still a striking 8.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.24K shares over the past three months.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PTLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) registered a 5.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.48% in intraday trading to $18.30 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.98%, and it has moved by -18.81% in 30 days. The short interest in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) is 5.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.25, which implies an increase of 39.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, PTLO is trading at a discount of -140.44% off the target high and -25.68% off the low.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Portillo’s Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) shares have gone down -59.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 135.71% against 16.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $139.33 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -266.90% in 2022.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Portillo’s Inc. insiders own 6.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.16%, with the float percentage being 88.59%. Berkshire Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 34.47% of all shares), a total value of $463.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $141.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) shares are Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $19.77 million.