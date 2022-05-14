After A -2.86% Drop In The Last Week, Does Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.58% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CHEK share is $1.91, that puts it down -430.56 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $41.87M, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CHEK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) registered a 10.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.58% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.86%, and it has moved by -7.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CHEK is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -177.78% off the low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Check-Cap Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares have gone down -62.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.05% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.90%. While earnings are projected to return 54.50% in 2022.

CHEK Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 17 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Check-Cap Ltd. insiders own 3.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.36%, with the float percentage being 7.65%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 57.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 3.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 69.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58636.0, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $52473.0.