Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -4.33% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.36% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the ATNM share is $10.30, that puts it down -79.13 from that peak though still a striking 23.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.41. The company’s market capitalization is $133.80M, and the average trade volume was 872.04K shares over the past three months.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATNM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) registered a 4.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.36% in intraday trading to $5.75 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.52%, and it has moved by -17.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.90%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.90% this quarter and then jump 13.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 4 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.70%. While earnings are projected to return 34.20% in 2022.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.05%, with the float percentage being 14.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 3.93% of all shares), a total value of $7.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $2.31 million.