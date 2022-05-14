A Quick Glance At Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) Stock: It Is up 16.73% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -17.44 Percent

During the last session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.87% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the SGHC share is $12.48, that puts it down -52.38 from that peak though still a striking 16.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.82. The company’s market capitalization is $491.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 327.60K shares over the past three months.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) trade information

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) registered a 14.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.87% in intraday trading to $8.19 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.06%, and it has moved by -25.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.07%. The short interest in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.38, which implies an increase of 33.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.13 and $13.45 respectively. As a result, SGHC is trading at a discount of -64.22% off the target high and -35.9% off the low.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Super Group (SGHC) Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) shares have gone down -31.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.32% against 6.00.

SGHC Dividends

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s Major holders

Super Group (SGHC) Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.38%, with the float percentage being 42.38%.