A Quick Glance At Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Stock: It Is up 20.55% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -61.63 Percent

During the last session, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.62% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the AGTC share is $4.65, that puts it down -536.99 from that peak though still a striking 20.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $39.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 607.36K shares over the past three months.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AGTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) registered a 15.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.62% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.09%, and it has moved by -30.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.21%. The short interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is 2.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.63, which implies an increase of 95.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, AGTC is trading at a discount of -4694.52% off the target high and -995.89% off the low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares have gone down -70.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.91% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.70% this quarter and then jump 5.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 18.80% in 2022.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.10%, with the float percentage being 44.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 4.05% of all shares), a total value of $5.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 million shares, is of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s that is approximately 3.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $3.05 million.