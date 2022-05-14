A -87.57% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LFG)

During the last session, Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG)’s traded shares were 0.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.97% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the LFG share is $23.75, that puts it down -27.28 from that peak though still a striking 26.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. LFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) registered a 1.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.97% in intraday trading to $18.66 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.17%, and it has moved by -19.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.98%. The short interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) is 1.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.17, which implies an increase of 36.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, LFG is trading at a discount of -87.57% off the target high and -33.98% off the low.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rice Acquisition Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) shares have gone down -6.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 677.78% against 21.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.31 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.15 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 87.50% in 2022.

LFG Dividends

Rice Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Rice Acquisition Corp. insiders own 8.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.04%, with the float percentage being 78.55%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 8.97% of all shares), a total value of $38.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) shares are Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $3.58 million.