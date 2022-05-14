A -145.9% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO)

During the last session, Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.40% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the VAPO share is $31.87, that puts it down -770.77 from that peak though still a striking 22.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $119.32M, and the average trade volume was 321.96K shares over the past three months.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. VAPO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) trade information

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) registered a 6.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.40% in intraday trading to $3.66 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.27%, and it has moved by -43.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 42.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, VAPO is trading at a discount of -145.9% off the target high and -36.61% off the low.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vapotherm Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) shares have gone down -83.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.90% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.50% this quarter and then drop -45.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.74 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.95 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40.91 million and $32.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -61.50% and then drop by -25.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.70%. While earnings are projected to return -6.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.60% per annum.

VAPO Dividends

Vapotherm Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s Major holders

Vapotherm Inc. insiders own 10.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.66%, with the float percentage being 91.85%. Prescott General Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 9.81% of all shares), a total value of $56.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 8.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Artisan Small Cap Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $15.92 million.