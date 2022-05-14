89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ETNB share is $23.22, that puts it down -779.55 from that peak though still a striking 24.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $55.99M, and the average trade volume was 190.49K shares over the past three months.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

89bio Inc. (ETNB) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $2.64 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.29%, and it has moved by -12.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.79%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 89bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares have gone down -85.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.72% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -107.90% this quarter and then drop -59.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -45.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.52%, with the float percentage being 101.69%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 24.48% of all shares), a total value of $97.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.73 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 18.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Hartford Healthcare Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $11.2 million.