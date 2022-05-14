1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) Stock Dropped -32.92% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.39% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the DIBS share is $35.46, that puts it down -551.84 from that peak though still a striking 5.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.15. The company’s market capitalization is $216.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.50K shares over the past three months.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) trade information

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) registered a -5.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.39% in intraday trading to $5.44 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.93%, and it has moved by -32.92% in 30 days. The short interest in 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 1stdibs.Com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) shares have gone down -62.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.26% against -9.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.97 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.67 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -42.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.30% per annum.

DIBS Dividends

1stdibs.Com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s Major holders

1stdibs.Com Inc. insiders own 17.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.38%, with the float percentage being 116.62%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.06 million shares (or 13.37% of all shares), a total value of $62.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $7.1 million.