ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Has Been Rising 1.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.76% or $3.13. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $79.17, that puts it down -82.21 from that peak though still a striking 12.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.86. The company’s market capitalization is $17.26B, and the average trade volume was 3.25 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a 7.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.76% in intraday trading to $43.45 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.73%, and it has moved by -25.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.53, which implies an increase of 40.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, ZI is trading at a discount of -130.15% off the target high and -47.3% off the low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -42.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.58% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.40% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $252.13 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $271.1 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $174 million and $183.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.90% and then jump by 47.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 372.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.11% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.99%, with the float percentage being 96.26%. TA Associates, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 500 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 45.8 million shares (or 11.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.8 million shares, is of TA Associates, L.P.’s that is approximately 11.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 12.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $687.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.58 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $687.86 million.