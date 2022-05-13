Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Is Down -1.32% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -48.12% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares were 6.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.32% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the XERS share is $4.98, that puts it down -227.63 from that peak though still a striking -1.32% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $212.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. XERS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) registered a -7.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.32% in intraday trading to $1.52 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.63%, and it has moved by -33.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.35%. The short interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is 6.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 75.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, XERS is trading at a discount of -360.53% off the target high and -294.74% off the low.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) shares have gone down -20.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.70% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.00% this quarter and then jump 43.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 130.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.68 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.13 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.17 million and $8.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 160.50% and then jump by 182.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 27.30% in 2022.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.00%, with the float percentage being 31.76%. Lazard Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 1.84% of all shares), a total value of $7.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) shares are Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Global Opportunities Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 million.