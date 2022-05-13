Will Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.92% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SEV share is $47.49, that puts it down -1398.11 from that peak though still a striking 7.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $279.66M, and the average trade volume was 3.02 million shares over the past three months.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) registered a 2.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.92% in intraday trading to $3.17 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.34%, and it has moved by -27.95% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.87, which implies an increase of 70.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.59 and $13.91 respectively. As a result, SEV is trading at a discount of -338.8% off the target high and -139.43% off the low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sono Group N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -11.70% in 2022.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders own 66.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.09%, with the float percentage being 3.28%.