What Will Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Be Like After It Drops -14.58% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares were 0.95 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.25% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the AM share is $11.71, that puts it down -14.58 from that peak though still a striking 17.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.42. The company’s market capitalization is $4.55B, and the average trade volume was 3.89 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) registered a 5.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.25% in intraday trading to $10.22 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.72%, and it has moved by -11.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.31%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Midstream Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares have gone down -8.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.18% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $236.64 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $238.03 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.60%. While earnings are projected to return 368.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.20% per annum.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders own 32.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.78%, with the float percentage being 78.25%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.35 million shares (or 6.55% of all shares), a total value of $303.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $300.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 20.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.03 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $89.86 million.