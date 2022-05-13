What To Expect Going Ahead For RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Given Its 1.11 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.11% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the RES share is $12.91, that puts it down -42.18 from that peak though still a striking 63.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

RPC Inc. (RES) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. RES has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

RPC Inc. (RES) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $9.08 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.91%, and it has moved by -22.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.43, which implies an increase of 12.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, RES is trading at a discount of -43.17% off the target high and 0.88% off the low.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RPC Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RPC Inc. (RES) shares have gone up 71.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,366.67% against 27.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 180.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240.32 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $248.55 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $148.64 million and $157.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.70% and then jump by 57.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 103.40% in 2022.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

RPC Inc. insiders own 66.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.94%, with the float percentage being 87.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.28 million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $51.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.74 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RPC Inc. (RES) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF owns about 8.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.0 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $22.69 million.