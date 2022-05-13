What Should You Do With Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.55% or $1.38. The 52-week high for the CTVA share is $62.04, that puts it down -11.92 from that peak though still a striking 26.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.60. The company’s market capitalization is $40.90B, and the average trade volume was 4.33 million shares over the past three months.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) registered a 2.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.55% in intraday trading to $55.43 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.87%, and it has moved by -10.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.70%.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corteva Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares have gone up 13.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.14% against 10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.00% this quarter and then jump 16.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.46 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.43 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.21 billion and $4.18 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.70% and then jump by 5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.80%. While earnings are projected to return 149.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.09% per annum.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corteva Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Corteva Inc. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.54%, with the float percentage being 80.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,380 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 79.8 million shares (or 10.95% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $872.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.58 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $697.5 million.