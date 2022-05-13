View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW)’s Stock Is Down -92.30% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s traded shares were 3.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.22% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the VIEW share is $9.89, that puts it down -2004.26 from that peak though still a striking 21.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $101.74M, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

View Inc. (VIEW) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VIEW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

View Inc. (VIEW) registered a -9.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.22% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -68.96%, and it has moved by -69.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 84.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, VIEW is trading at a discount of -538.3% off the target high and -538.3% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.06 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18 million by the end of Sep 2021.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

View Inc. insiders own 23.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.75%, with the float percentage being 115.45%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 66.19 million shares (or 30.49% of all shares), a total value of $258.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.32 million shares, is of Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P.’s that is approximately 8.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $75.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of View Inc. (VIEW) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $10.74 million.