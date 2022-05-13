UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Is Likely To Grow By 56.84% Or More

During the last session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 13.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.15% or $1.02. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $90.00, that puts it down -489.01 from that peak though still a striking 7.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.17. The company’s market capitalization is $8.57B, and the average trade volume was 7.54 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PATH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a 7.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.15% in intraday trading to $15.28 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.33%, and it has moved by -22.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.99%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.40, which implies an increase of 56.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $57.50 respectively. As a result, PATH is trading at a discount of -276.31% off the target high and -30.89% off the low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UiPath Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares have gone down -72.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -125.00% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -350.00% this quarter and then drop -600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.26 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $228.81 million by the end of Jul 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -549.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 10.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.72%, with the float percentage being 64.60%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 393 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 35.59 million shares (or 7.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.6 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $725.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 15.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $533.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.03 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $346.44 million.