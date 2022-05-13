Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares were 49.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.86% or -$4.0. The 52-week high for the TWTR share is $73.34, that puts it down -78.53 from that peak though still a striking 23.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.30. The company’s market capitalization is $34.84B, and the average trade volume was 51.01 million shares over the past three months.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TWTR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 32 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) registered a -8.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.86% in intraday trading to $41.08 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.48%, and it has moved by 1.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.02, which implies an increase of 22.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, TWTR is trading at a discount of -82.57% off the target high and 19.67% off the low.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twitter Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares have gone down -13.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 830.00% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 138.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.49 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 80.70% in 2022.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 20 and July 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Twitter Inc. insiders own 16.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.10%, with the float percentage being 96.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,309 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 70.38 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $3.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $933.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.59 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $933.08 million.