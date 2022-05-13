The Time To Buy JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Is Now

During the recent session, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.80% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the LLL share is $7.16, that puts it down -228.44 from that peak though still a striking 28.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $9.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 67170.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) registered a -1.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.80% in intraday trading to $2.18 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.06%, and it has moved by -23.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.28%. The short interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) is 60560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.10%.

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

JX Luxventure Limited insiders own 43.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.63%, with the float percentage being 8.21%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 4.64% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12929.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $38140.0.