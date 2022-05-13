The Time Is Right To Purchase Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH)

During the recent session, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.92% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the LTH share is $23.37, that puts it down -62.29 from that peak though still a striking 26.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 535.08K shares over the past three months.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) registered a 4.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.92% in intraday trading to $14.40 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.80%, and it has moved by -5.57% in 30 days. The short interest in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) is 6.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.14 day(s) to cover.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) shares have gone down -29.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.74% against 6.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $356.56 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $407.32 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -55.90% in 2022.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.24%, with the float percentage being 91.45%. AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 1.33% of all shares), a total value of $44.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.17 million shares, is of Invesco Summit Fund, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.37 million.