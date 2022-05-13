The Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Stock Dropped -10.21% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.21% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the EVLV share is $12.90, that puts it down -511.37 from that peak though still a striking 25.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $322.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 921.26K shares over the past three months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EVLV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) registered a 19.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.21% in intraday trading to $2.11 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.86%, and it has moved by -10.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.69%. The short interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 3.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 61.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, EVLV is trading at a discount of -231.75% off the target high and 5.21% off the low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares have gone down -66.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -180.00% against 7.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.3 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 21.30% in 2022.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 26.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.85%, with the float percentage being 68.05%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.3 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $79.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 million shares, is of Magnetar Financial LLC’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $1.41 million.