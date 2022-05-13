The Current Price For Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.95% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the JP share is $2.17, that puts it down -189.33 from that peak though still a striking 45.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $25.43M, and the average trade volume was 60.14K shares over the past three months.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) trade information

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) registered a 43.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.95% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.56%, and it has moved by 13.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $96.50, which implies an increase of 99.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $96.50 and $96.50 respectively. As a result, JP is trading at a discount of -12766.67% off the target high and -12766.67% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.00%. While earnings are projected to return -760.70% in 2022.

JP Dividends

Jupai Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s Major holders

Jupai Holdings Limited insiders own 4.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.46%, with the float percentage being 13.04%. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $3.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.48 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 33900.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35595.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7612.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $8068.0.