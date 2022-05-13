The $1.65 Value Of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.77% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the AGEN share is $6.79, that puts it down -311.52 from that peak though still a striking 10.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $441.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.55 million shares over the past three months.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AGEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) registered a 6.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.77% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.93%, and it has moved by -34.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.84%. The short interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 24.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 82.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, AGEN is trading at a discount of -748.48% off the target high and -324.24% off the low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agenus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agenus Inc. (AGEN) shares have gone down -64.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -890.91% against -0.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 255.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.74 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.27 million and $11.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.70% and then jump by 28.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.90%. While earnings are projected to return 90.00% in 2022.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Agenus Inc. insiders own 11.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.01%, with the float percentage being 54.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.58 million shares (or 6.46% of all shares), a total value of $87.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 8.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.84 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $30.65 million.