Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.11% or $1.55. The 52-week high for the TPX share is $50.51, that puts it down -87.77 from that peak though still a striking 10.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.18. The company’s market capitalization is $4.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.66 million shares over the past three months.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) registered a 6.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.11% in intraday trading to $26.90 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.37%, and it has moved by -12.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.02%. The short interest in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is 11.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.56, which implies an increase of 28.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, TPX is trading at a discount of -78.44% off the target high and -4.09% off the low.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tempur Sealy International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) shares have gone down -42.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.51% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.30% this quarter and then jump 18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.23 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.06 billion and $1.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.00% and then jump by 22.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.30%. While earnings are projected to return 86.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.50% per annum.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s Major holders

Tempur Sealy International Inc. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.81%, with the float percentage being 104.50%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 543 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.04 million shares (or 13.83% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $901.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $257.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.32 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $250.34 million.