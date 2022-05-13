TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ)’s -20.94% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s traded shares were 3.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.71% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PETZ share is $9.40, that puts it down -4600.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $26.97M, and the average trade volume was 7.25 million shares over the past three months.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) registered a -5.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.71% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.94%, and it has moved by -44.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.12%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -442.00% in 2022.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

TDH Holdings Inc. insiders own 73.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.80%, with the float percentage being 3.00%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 61688.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49023.0 shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 57670.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27024.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.