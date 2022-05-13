Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the SHO share is $13.91, that puts it down -21.17 from that peak though still a striking 13.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.45 million shares over the past three months.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $11.48 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.48%, and it has moved by 1.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.06%. The short interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is 9.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares have gone down -10.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,550.00% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.90% this quarter and then jump 88.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174.53 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.57 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.36 million and $50.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 367.20% and then jump by 264.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.10%. While earnings are projected to return 103.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.90% per annum.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. insiders own 1.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.72%, with the float percentage being 103.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32.28 million shares (or 14.72% of all shares), a total value of $378.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $248.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.63 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $77.77 million.